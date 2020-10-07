Cavani’s Arrival At Man United Not Good For Ighalo

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov is concerned over the future of Odion Ighalo following the arrival of Edison Cavani at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Cavani joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day and is expected to be the club’s main striker.

Ighalo, who arrived United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January has featured in one league game for the club this season.

The Nigerian striker has failed to make the matchday squad in their last two league games.

Cavani’s arrival will further push him down the pecking order and Berbatov is worried about his future at the club.

“The likes of Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson had huge impacts late in their careers at United, and Cavani can do the same. He can be a great help to Martial, Rashford, and Greenwood. He is sure to have had a good talk with Ole before…