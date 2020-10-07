I Will Convince My Nephew At Man City Tai Sodje To Pay For Nigeria

In this interview with the Super Eagles Media via the team’s YouTube channel (Nigeria Super Eagles), Sam Sodje, who was capped four times by Nigeria between 2005 and 2009, speaks about the impressive new-look national team setup – one of the reasons he will convince his nephew, Tai Sodje, to choose Nigeria over England for his international football.

The former right-back who starred for Brentford, Charlton Athletic Notts County , among other English clubs, also talks about giving back to football, starting from Delta State, Nigeria, were he started.

You are now a member of the Board of Delta State Football Association. What brought that about?

Sam Sodje: Well, I’ve always wanted to do something like this. I’ve always liked to be a pioneer when it comes to life after sports. Not just because I am footballer, I think I had gone for the education to be an administrator, to be able to change the game from the boardroom.

So yeah, the dream comes true and I think…