Instagram Best Practices Used By Top Brands For Boosting Engagement

With more than one billion monthly active users on Instagram, it will surprise nobody to learn that more than 95 million images are posted every single day. With more dwindling attention spans and advances in technology, Instagram users aspire to consume an increasing amount of content in far lesser time than before. This makes it necessary for brands to implement certain established best practices to improve image posting strategy and boost engagement. Some insights:

Don’t Post Pictures, Share Experiences, Instead

Every day an average spends 53 minutes on Instagram, so when you take into account that the number of active users, it can easily mean that several million hours every day are spent in looking at the Instagram feed. The point to note that users are not looking out for pretty pictures or product photos pushed out by big brands, rather, they are looking for compelling images to deliver experiences they want to enjoy. If you do a quick scan of the Instagram accounts of…