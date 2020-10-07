LASK Goalkeeper Lawal Joins Super Eagles’ Austria Camp

LASK of Austria goalkeeper, Tobias Lawal, has teamed up with the Super Eagles currently in camp ahead of the upcoming international friendly engagements against Algeria and Tunisia.

The arrival of Lawal has increased the number of goalkeepers in camp to four, now alongside Dele Alampasu, Mathew Yakubu and Maduka Okoye.

Coach Gernot Rohr is still searching for a top goalkeeper for the Super Eagles hence the gaffer’s readiness to try out new players between the sticks for Nigeria.

The 20-year old who was born in Linz, Austria had previously featured for the the Austrian U-19 and U-20 teams, but is set to switch his allegiance to Nigeria at full international level.

Lawal has made one clean sheet in three appearances for LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga so far…