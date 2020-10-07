Nigerian Footballers Who Moved In The Recent Summer Transfer Window

Some Nigerian footballers left their former clubs for new adventure elsewhere during the just-concluded summer transfer window.

Complete Sports takes a look at the Nigerian players who moved in the transfer window which came to an end on Monday, 5 October, 2020…

Victor OSIMHEN (Lille – Napoli)

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli earlier this summer from Lille for 70 million euros and has already justified the huge fee by scoring six goals in three pre-season games.

Osimhen was in blistering form for Lille last season after joining from Sporting Charleroi, netting 18 goals and making six assists in 38 games in all competitions for the French club.

Moses SIMON (Levante – Nantes)

French Ligue 1 side, FC Nantes signed Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon on a permanent deal after he impressed in his season-long loan at the club.

The Canaries agreed a four year deal with the club’s Player of the Year award winner who scored nine times and had eight assists in all competitions.

His…