No Qualms Over Saka’s Decision To Snub Super Eagles f

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is not surprised by Bukayo Saka’s decision to accept his England call-up, reports Completesports.com.

Saka was handed his maiden call-up by England manager Gareth Southgate last week for the Three Lions upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Saka had been courted by Nigeria, and the 18-year-old’s decision to accept his first call up to the senior England squad left Super Eagles fans heartbroken.

The Arsenal youngster has already reported for duty and will be ineligible to play for Nigeria again should he play a part in the UEFA Nations Cup fixtures against Belgium and Denmark.

“We are not surprised,” Rohr told ESPN.

“Of course we would have liked to have him with us, but we have to respect this kind of decision from him.

“I wish him good luck and a long career with England.”

