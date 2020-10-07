Osimhen Tests Negative To COVID-19; Napoli Announce No New Positive Case

Victor Osimhen has tested negative to COVID-19 following Napoli’s official announcement on Tuesday that there was no new positive case among its players for the dreaded virus.

Osimhen, teammates and coaching staff, faced the threat of contracting coronavirus after midfielders, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas as well as non-playing staff Giandomenico Costi tested positive.

It was due to the issue that Napoli could not travel to Turin on Saturday night as planned for Sunday’s match against Juventus as COVID-19 cases piled up at both clubs.

The ASL (local health authority) in Naples had decided it was unsafe for the Napoli squad to travel to Turin at that time and advised the club to self-isolate.

Osimhen will also not be taking part in Nigeria’s friendly ties with Tunisia and Algeria during the international break with the…