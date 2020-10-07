Pascal: Super Eagles Battle Ready For Algeria

Super Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal says the team is in confident mood ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter billed for the Worthersee Stadium, Klagenfurt is a rematch of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final which Algeria won 2-1.

African champions Algeria head into game in buoyant mood having failed to record a loss in their last 18 matches.



Pascal insists the Super Eagles will go all out for a win against the North Africans.

“We will be up against a quality opposition which is good for us. Algeria have some of the best players in Africa but we have a good team too,”Pascal told Completesports.com.

“They are on a good run as well but have a team that can beat them. The boys are working hard in training and we are confident of…