Reason Moses Didn’t Return To Inter Milan Despite Conte’s Interest

The major reason why Nigerian winger, Victor Moses did not make a return to Inter Milan where he played on loan during the second half of the 2019/20 season has been revealed.

Inter boss, Antonio Conte demanded for another wing-back following the exit of Dalbert Henrique to Rennes and the manager specifically asked for Moses who he already knew well.

Also according to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Inter were planning to enter into negotiations with Moses after Chelsea refused to loan out club-mate Marcos Alonso to the Serie A side.

Inter, however, did not go on to sign Moses as owners, Suning, did not approve the move according to a report in Tuesday’s print edition of Italian daily newspaper, Tuttosport.

Suning did not give their approval for Moses’ return as Conte has four players in Achraf Hakimi, Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Danilo…