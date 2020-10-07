Sadiq Pens Emotional Farewell Message To Partizan

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has penned an emotional letter to former club, Partizan Belgrade after making a summer exit from the Serbian Premier League giants for Almeria on Monday.

Sadiq completed a deadline day move to Spanish Segunda side, Almeria from Partizan of Serbia with Sportski Zurnal claiming the deal was worth a fee of €5m (£4.5m).

The Nigerian striker racked up 17 goals in 39 games for Partizan last season as well as six goals in 13 games this term, emerging as a goalscoring sensation in Serbia.

He posted on Instagram: “No words but thank you and much love for This big club @partizanbelgrade. It became hard time to leave.

“Since I came to Belgrade, I became a fan, now I’m leaving as a fan and I will always be a fan.”

Sadiq who joined Almeria on a five-year contract will wear the number nine jersey and is…