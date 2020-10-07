Shovkovskiy Included In Squad To Face France In Friendly

Ukraine have included 45-year-old assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy in their squad to face France in Wednesday’s friendly after three goalkeepers tested positive for Covid-19.

Andriy Pyatov, Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv each tested positive to leave Georgiy Bushchan as Ukraine’s only available keeper.

Shovkovskiy, a former goalkeeper for Dynamo Kiev retired from professional football on 2016.

Also Read: Akpoguma Elated To Link Up With Super Eagles

He is part of Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko’s coaching set-up.

A statement from the Ukraine FA said: “Oleksandr Shovkovskiy ended his professional career as a player in December 2016, but keeps himself in good physical shape, constantly conducting individual training.

“The coaching staff of the national team of Ukraine emphasises that it does not consider Oleksandr Shovkovskiy as a mandatory participant in today’s match.”

They added that…