Super Eagles Players In High Spirit For Algeria, Tunisia Friendlies

Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye says the players are in very high spirit ahead of their friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

The Eagles will take on reigning African champions Algeria on Friday before facing Tunisia three days later in Austria.

And ahead of the friendlies, Ibitoye in a chat on Brila FM on Wednesday said:”Yesterday’s sessions was the first, we had two sessions yesterday. It was the first time we are having the squad together so it was more of loosening up, shaking off fatigue.

“For today’s session, and according to the coach, it would be a lot more intensive than yesterday so we are hoping for the best.

“The boys are in good spirit and I’m sure what the coaches did with them in training really encourage them.

“The training sessions yesterday was like playing a game. It was intensive, end-to-end. So we…