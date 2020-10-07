Werner Chelsea Summer Signing Ruled Out Of Germany Friendly

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has been ruled out of Germany’s international friendly against Turkey on Wednesday with a “slight cold”.

Head coach Joachim Low’s assistant Marcus Sorg said on Monday that Werner has a slight cold and won’t join up with the team.

Werner is yet to link up with his international team-mates in Cologne prior to the friendly versus Turkey and Nations League games against Ukraine and Switzerland on October 10 and 13.

Sorg confirmed Germany’s staff are in contact with Werner and are expecting him within the next few days.

Werner Chelsea team-mate Antonio Rudiger has now arrived at their team hotel in Cologne, a day later than the rest of the squad, following a meeting with Low on Monday.

Low has confirmed Rudiger and his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz will start the game at the RheinEnergieStadion on…