Austrian Referee Schuttengruber To Officiate Nigeria/ Algeria Friendly

Manuel Schuttengrubber, a 37-year-old referee from Austria will handle the international friendly match between Nigeria and Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Schuttengrubber has been a FIFA referee since 2014, and is ranked as a UEFA first category referee.

He officiated his first senior international match as a FIFA referee on 15 November 2016 between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

Roland Brander, 42, who is also an Austrian will serve as the first assistant referee, while 31-year-old Sara Telek will be the assistant referee 2.

Telek made history as the first Austrian woman to be appointed an assistant referee in a Bundesliga game in February 2020

It is the first time Nigeria and Algeria will be facing each other in a friendly.

The encounter will be a rematch of their 2019 African Cup of Nations semi-final clash which Algeria won 2-1.

By Adeboye Amosu

…