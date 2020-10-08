Dessers Eager To Face Algeria, Tunisia Ahead Friendly Games

Super Eagles new invitee Cyriel Dessers says he can not wait to face North African giants Algeria and Tunisia in the two friendly games lined up, Completesports.com reports.

The Eagles will face Algeria on Friday before taking on Tunisia three days later with both games coming up in Austria.

Both games have been lined up as preparations for the Eagles ahead of next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

And speaking ahead of the friendlies, Dessers, in a short video clip published on the NFF’s verified Twitter handle, said:”I’m really happy to be here, my first call-up to the Super Eagles, it’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to be on the pitch and play the games and also to meet the fans.”

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, in December 2019 Dessers elected to represent Nigeria at…