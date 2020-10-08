Europe’s Leading Gaming Operator Launch In Nigeria.

ZEturf Group, one of Europe’s leading gaming operator launched ZEbet in Nigeria.

ZEbet is determined to re-define the gaming experience of bettors in Nigeria; offering a wide range of sporting events (Live betting and Pre-match), virtuals and much more; including new and exciting competitive markets. In Europe, AS Saint-Etienne and ZEbet entered a partnership for the 2019-2020 season with ZEbet becoming the club’s official partner. This mutually beneficial partnership has gained ZEbet added visibility across the industry in Europe and it is expected that with its expansion into Nigeria, ZEbet will continue to foster such partnerships across Africa.

Owner and CEO of ZEbet, Emmanuel de Rohan Chabot said: “We’re excited to launch ZEbet into Africa’s most competitive Sports Betting market. For us, it was about bringing a premium experience to the Nigerian punter. Reading, then hearing complaints on…