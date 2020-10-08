Iwobi, Agu, Onyeka To Start In Midfield Vs Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will likely parade the trio of Alex Iwobi, Mikel Agu and new invitee Frank Onyeka in the midfield against Algeria on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

The three-time African champions are without regulars Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Oghenekaro Etebo for the game.

The trio, Completesports.com learnt have impressed head coach of the team Gernot Rohr in training and are likely to start against the Algerians.

Former Golden Eaglets captain Samson Tijani, who has also been impressive in training will start the game from the bench.

Agu, who has been in and out of the Super Eagles in recently years will look to cement a starting berth in the team, while Onyeka will be desperate to replicate his club form at the international level.

Friday’s friendly game against Algeria will take place at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt….