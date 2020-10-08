Musa, Onuachu In Contention To Lead Super Eagles Attack Vs Algeria

Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu are in contention to lead Nigeria’s attack in Friday’s friendly against African champions Algeria , Completesports.com reports.

The team’s leading marksman Victor Osimhen is unavailable for the game and head coach Gernot Rohr will have to pick a replacement for the Napoli striker.

Captain of the side, Ahmed Musa bagged a brace in Tuesday’s training game and has been impressive in subsequent sessions.

Read Also: Zeffane, Ferhat Ruled Out Of Algeria’s Friendly Against Super Eagles

Onuachu, Completesports.com learnt has scored on a regular basis in all the training sessions since linking up with his teammates in camp on Tuesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old is also the leading scorer in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Incidentally, Musa and Onuachu were the last two players to report to the team’s camp in Austria.

Friday’s game at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt will kick-off…