Musa Turned Down Offer From Turkish Champions Başakşehir

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has turned down an offer from Turkish Super Lig champions Istanbul Basaksehir, reports Completesports.com.

Musa, according to African Football HQ rejected Basaksehir , indicating he is yet to receive an offer that suits him.

The versatile winger has been linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Nassr.

Basaksehir, who have qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League are looking for a new striker to compete with Senegal’s Demba Ba.

Musa made a name for himself at Russian club CSKA Moscow before linking up with Premier League club Leicester City.

The 27-year-old struggled at Leicester City and managed two goals in 21 league appearances.

He joined Nassr in 2018 and won the Saudi League title during his first season at the club.

By Adeboye Amosu

