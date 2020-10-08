Ozil Set To Be Dropped From Arsenal’s Europa League Squad

Mesut Ozil is set to be dropped from Arsenal’s Europa League squad when it is announced on Thursday, Sky Sports reports.

Ozil, 31, has not played for Arsenal since March and his future at the club has been in doubt for some time, with boss Mikel Arteta recently saying it has been ” very difficult” for the former Real Madrid star to break back into the side.

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign will begin when they face Group B rivals Rapid Vienna in Austria on October 22 before matches against Dundalk and Molde.

Ozil, the highest paid player in Arsenal’s history, played in every Premier League game under Arteta until the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic – and has not featured since.

Asked recently why the World Cup-winner had fallen out of favour, Arteta replied: “The team is evolving, you can see the level they are achieving.

“This is…