Revealed: Algeria Request Change Of Venue For Friendly Vs Super Eagles

The original venue for Friday’s international friendly between Nigeria and Algeria

was changed on the request of the Algeria Football Federation, Completesports.com reports.

The match between the two African nations was initially scheduled to take place at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

It will now hold at the Worthersee Stadium in Klangefurt.

“It is at the request of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) that this change takes place in order to allow the two teams to evolve in a larger enclosure and on an excellent lawn” , a local official was quoted by DZ Football.

The 30-000 capacity stadium is the home ground of Austrian second division club Austria Klangefurt.

The Stadium is situated within the Sportpark Klangefurt campus.

The friendly encounter which is a rematch of the 2019 African Cup of Nations semi-final which Algeria won 2-1 courtesy of Riyad Mahrez’s late winner will kick-off at 7:30pm Nigerian…