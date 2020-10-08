Saka Makes Winning Debut As England Thrash Wales In Friendly

It was a perfect start to his senior England career as Bukayo Saka made his debut in the 3-0 win against Wales in a friendly game at Wembley stadium on Thursday.

Saka, 19, was in the starting eleven in his first ever senior game for the Three Lions before making way for Arsenal teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles on 76 minutes.

Everton in-form striker Dominic Calvert-j marked his England debut with a goal as he rose to head his 10th goal of the season.

Eight minutes after the break England doubled their lead through Conor Coady who turned in

Kieran Trippier free-kick for his first international goal.

And in the 63rd minute Danny Ings, making his first start showed superb athleticism to add a third in the 63rd minutre with a perfectly-executed overhead kick after Tyrone Mings had headed down a Kalvin Phillips corner.

For Calvert-Lewin is the first Everton striker to score for England since Wayne Rooney (v Macedonia) in…