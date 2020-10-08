Soccer Academy To Empower 300 Youths On Sport

Marasata Soccer Academy, had concluded plans to empower 300 youths in sports training.

Mr. Martins Asata, Coach of Marasata Academy disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos, on Wednesday.

He said that the Academy was inaugurated in January 2004 and since then been grooming young players on the modern day’s techniques and tactics of world-class soccer.

According to him, the Academy gives the vibrant youths the opportunity to achieve their ambition of playing/studying within Nigeria/overseas and to be a world-class professional player in the years to come.

“300 youths will be trained in soccer and they shall be accorded the opportunity to travel abroad to play with their foreign counterpart.

“Many of our players have traveled abroad to exhibit their talents which were later signed by foreign football academy while some were given a scholarship.

“Such an opportunity still awaits our new and upcoming footballers, hence, requires them to register with this Marasata…