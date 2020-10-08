Sports Ministry Heads To Supreme Court Over Gusau’s AFN Crises

With the Appeal Court not entertaining the arguments of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development over the Ibrahim Gusau AFN leadership crises, the Sports Ministry is heading to the Supreme Court .

A source in the Sports Ministry’s legal department disclosed that the ministry was utterly shocked at the outcome of the Appeal and is definitely heading to the Supreme Court.

“What do you expect?,” the source queried. “This individual sued the Minister and the Ministry in the first instance dragging them through the courts after he shunned all panels and processes put in place to resolve the matter.”

Findings also indicates that the Sports Ministry is already in touch with two SANs who will handle the matter.

For over a year now the AFN has been embroiled in leadership crisis with Ibrahim Gusau who has been running the AFN…