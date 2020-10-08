Super Eagles Are Moving Into An Exciting New Era –Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles forward and 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, in this interview with Complete Sports’ SULAIMAN ALAO, talks up the impressive transition the Nigeria team is presently going through and believes that a great generation is in the horizon.

Complete Sport: The Super Eagles are set to play Algeria and Tunisia in few days time. Do you feel excited with the prospect?

Ikpeba: Yeah, I’m excited because it’s been a while we last saw the Super Eagles play because of the coronavirus pandemic which seems to have turned football and all other sporting activities upside down. So, with that, I’m as excited as all Nigerians who love the Super Eagles and want to see them return to action.

What do you think about the opponents. Algeria beat the Super Eagles at the last AFCON towards winning the title while Nigeria also beat Tunisia to win the bronze. Does it look like a repeat of those

games?

Firstly, I think the NFF did well to ensure that the…