Super Eagles Players’ Big Euro Clubs Chances Will Come Soon –Shorunmu

Ike Shorunmu has exclusively told Complete Sports that there is no reason for Nigerians to despair over some Super Eagles players’ inability to command big transfers in Europe, and believes their chances will come in no distant future.

The 2020/2021 transfer window in Europe came to a fitting close Monday night with only Victor Osimhen enjoying a huge and celebrated transfer from Losc Lille, to Napoli , with the deal thought to be in the neighborhood of €70millon.

But Shorunmu, 53, who amassed 36 Nigeria caps has rubbished suggestions that low performance or poor quality on the part of Super Eagles players in the European leagues could be the reason for their low rating and consequently lack of big transfers.

In the opinion of the former Besiktas shot-stopper, Nigerian players in Europe are doing well and that it is only a matter of time for them to begin to hog the big headlines in transfer matters.

Also Read:…