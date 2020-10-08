We Didn’t Elect Gusau, Adeleye Trustees

Members of the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have disassociated themselves from the failed attempt by Engineer Ibrahi Shehu Gusau to register the federation as a Limited Liability Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

AFN president, Gusau, had sometimes in January 2019 engaged the services of a law firm, Flourish Chambers, to register the federation as a Limited Liability Company under Part C of the Companies and Allied Matters act, C20, LFN 2004 at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The move however backfired as the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development did not give its consent when approached by the CAC.

Documents received from the Commission revealed that Gusau and the recalled Athletes Representative on the board of AFN, Sunday Adeleye, were named trustees of the federation.

Some board members of the AFN told our correspondent they were shocked by the revelation. …