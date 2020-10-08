Yobo Thrillled To Reunite With Super Eagles

Joseph Yobo is delighted to resume his role as assistant coach of the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The 40-year-old was appointed Super Eagles assistant coach in February this year, replacing Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew.

The former Super Eagles captain trained with the team for the first time on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

“New Chapter. Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and his assistant coach,” he wrote on Instagram.

Yobo, who represented his country at the 1999 Under-20 World Cup, skippered the Super Eagles to Africa Cup of Nations success in South Africa in 2013.

The former Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City defender played in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2002 and 2013 in a 14-year career.

He featured in three World Cup tournaments in 2002, 2010 and 2014, playing ten matches at the World Cup finals in total – the most…