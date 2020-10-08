Zeffane, Ferhat Ruled Out Of Algeria’s Friendly Against Super Eagles

Zinedine Ferhat and Mehdi Zeffane will play no part in Algeria’s friendly against Nigeria on Friday due to fitness concern, reports Completesports.com.

The duo picked up injuries during the early part of the team’s preparation for the clash against the three-time African champions.

“For having contracted slight injuries at the start of the Greens’ internship, and relying on the opinions of Dr Mohamed BOUGHLALI and members of the medical staff, the national coach Mr Djamel BELMADI preferred to spare the two players Zinedine FERHAT and Mehdi ZEFFANE who, in the end, will not take part in the two matches against Nigeria and Mexico,”reads a statement on the official website of the Algeria Football Federation.

“Once the in-depth examinations made by the medical staff of the selection and the administrative procedures carried out with their respective clubs, the two international players will have to leave the…