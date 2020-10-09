Arsenal Chief Edu Happy With New Deals For Saka, Aubameyang, Martinelli

Arsenal chief Edu is thrilled with new contracts for the trio of Bukayo Saka, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli.

The three senior players all signed new contracts over the summer.

“This is another good point I want to mention because normally people are talking about signing players but for me and Mikel, we dedicate our time to what we have at home,” Edu stated.

“So we have to renew players, we have to give our respect to the players we have here, so let’s do it as soon as possible.

“If you see, Martinelli was the first one we did even before the window, Bukayo was during the window and Auba was in the window as well.

” Those three, in my plan, was to try to get them done before the window even opened but of course there are negotiations, there are talks, there are meetings but we did it and it’s an important point as well.”

