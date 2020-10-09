Calvert-Lewin, Ancelotti Voted EPL Sept Player, Manager of the Month

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Carlo Ancelotti have been voted Premier League Player and Manager of the Month for September respectively.

The Premier League made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The Everton striker who has been in red-hot form beat the likes of Harry Kane, Sadio Mane and team-mate James Rodriquez to the award.

After scoring the only goal in Everton’s season-opening win at Tottenham, the 23-year-old went on to hit a hat-trick past West Brom at Goodison Park.

He then went on to score in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace seven days later to ensure Everton maintained their perfect start to the season.

His recent displays earned him a call-up to the England squad, which saw him score on his debut in the 3-0 over Wales on Thursday evening.

On his part, after a summer of impressive recruitment this…