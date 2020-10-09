Eagles Lose To Algeria’s Desert Foxes In International Friendly

Reigning African champions Algeria made it three straight wins against the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they secured a 1-0 win in Friday’s international friendly at Worthersee Stadium in Klangefurt, Austria, Completesports.com reports.

An early goal from Bensebaini Rami secured the win for Algeria.

The game saw debutants Frank Onyeka and Zaidu Sanusi make the starting eleven for the Eagles.

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma and Samson Tijani also made their debut coming on in the second half.

The Eagles will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they take on Tunisia in another friendly on Tuesday.

Algeria went close on 3rd minutes from a dangerous cross from the left but Zaidu Sanusi cleared for a corner.

The Foxes’ positive start eventually paid off as they opened scoring in the 6th minute through Rami.

Rami reacted quickest off his header which came off his own player from a corner-kick to slam into the net.

Maduka Okoye was called into action in the 20th minute as…