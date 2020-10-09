Fulham, NFF Celebrate Super Eagles Star Aina At 24

English Premier League club Fulham and the Nigeria Football Federation have sent birthday wishes to Super Eagles defender Ola Aina who turned 24 on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Fulham and the NFF sent their birthday wishes via Twitter.

The NFF wrote:”Mr Lulu is 24 today. Happy birthday @Aina2Ola.”

And according to Fulham:”Happy birthday, @Aina2Ola!”

Also Read: Musa Turned Down Offer From Turkish Champions Başakşehir

Aina is currently with the Eagles in Austria ahead of the friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Aina signed for Chelsea as an under-11 and made his youth team debut as a schoolboy in the 2012–13 season and went on to start in both legs of the semi-final and final of the FA Youth Cup.

Aina made his first-team debut for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon, after Todd Kane’s injury. Aina started the match and was substituted at half-time for Branislav Ivanović as Chelsea went on to win 3–2.

Before the 2015–16…