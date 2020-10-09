Ighalo Makes Man United UCL Squad, Jones, Rojo, Romero Dropped

Odion Ighalo has been included in Manchester United’s 25-man squad for this season’s UEFA Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo’s inclusion was confirmed after United published the list submitted to UEFA on their website on Thursday.

The list also include new signings Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri, Edinson Cavani, and Donny van de Beek.

However, the noticeable omissions from the squad are Argentine duo Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero and Phil Jones.

This means that the trio will not play any part in the Red Devils’ Champions League campaign this season.

Romero’s omission is a big one following his failed attempt to leave United.

Lee Grant has been preferred over the Argentine shot-stopper along with Dean Henderson, who returned to United in the summer from Sheffield United.

Another new signing Amad Diallo was not included following his £35million move to United in this…