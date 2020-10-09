I’m Scoring Goals For Hoffenheim Because I’m Fit, Calm

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim striker, Andrej Kramaric, currently lead the

2020/2021 Bundesliga goal scoring chart with six goals after matchday-three.

In this interview with Bundesliga International, the 29 years old Croatia international makes many interesting revelations about his football career so far and more on his life off the pitch.

Kramaric on his ‘best’ form

“It’s hard to say of course, but I’m happy because of these goals, and

wins, but it’s very hard to say that it’s the best Andrej ever. I have to say I’m happy that I played very well the last four-and-a-half seasons in

Hoffenheim, so let’s say it’s too early to compare it. Of course I will be happy if it continues like this, if I score more, if I assist more, if

Hoffenheim wins more games, and then maybe at the end of the season we can talk about this.”

Kramaric on his form

“Well, it’s no special secret there. I’m fit, finally I’m healthy. Of course, last season I had some problems and…