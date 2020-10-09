International friendly: 5 Observations From Super Eagles Defeat Vs Algeria 

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to reigning African champions Algeria in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

It is now 19-game unbeaten for the Algerians who have also now beaten the Eagles in their last three meetings.

Following the outcome of Friday’s game, Completesports.com takes a look at five observations on the part of the Eagles….

– Maduka Okoye had a decent performance in first Super Eagles start

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper had the chance to make his first start for the Super Eagles and put up a decent display.

Could not be faulted for the goal as his defenders failed to react to a rebound from a corner.

Pulled off a brilliant save to parry a dangerous free-kick by Algeria’s Andy Delort on 36 minutes.

Was called into action again with five minutes left in the game as he tipped away to safety a dangerous cross from Yacine Brahimi.

Okoye’s decent performance has no doubt made life more difficult for Gernot Rohr in the goalkeeping position.

–Wilfred…