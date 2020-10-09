It’s Always Special To Play For Super Eagles

William Troost-Ekong says it is always special to don the green and white colours of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong will look to make his 43rd appearance for the West Africans when they take on African champions Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt in a friendly on Friday night.

The centre-back has captained the Super Eagles in their last four games, an honour that makes him even more convinced he was right to choose to play for the country of his father’s birth.

“Even my Dutch family are really proud,” Troost-Ekong told Watford’s official website.

“It means a lot to them for me to represent such a big nation. It’s massive. Hopefully I get to do it some more. The last few games, yeah [I’ve been made captain].

” I’ve always been quite vocal and a leader in the team. We’ve had some great captains in…