Mendy New Signing For Chelsea Suffers Injury In International Duty

Chelsea new goalkeeper signing Edouard Mendy suffered an injury on international duty with Senegal.

Mendy joined Chelsea from Rennes last month in a £20million deal and impressed in his opening matches against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

However, the 28-year-old is facing some time on the sidelines after the Senegalese Football Federation confirmed he had suffered an injury to his right thigh during a training session on Wednesday.

It is understood he will miss Senegal’s friendly games fixtures against Morocco and Mauritania.

If Mendy’s injury is more serious than expected, Blues boss Lampard will once again have to choose between Kepa Arizzabalaga and Willy Caballero in goal.

Kepa became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he was signed from Athletic Bilbao for £71.5m in 2018.

The 26-year-old’s form has…