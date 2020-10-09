Moses Set To Join Spartak Moscow On Loan

Nigeria winger Victor Moses is set to join Russian club Spartak Moscow on a one-year loan deal from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Moses has been away from Chelsea since January 2018 when he linked up with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.

The 29-year-old cut short his 18-month loan with Fenerbahce in January to link up with Serie A giants Inter Milan.

A deadline day transfer to Inter failed to materialize despite keen interest from manager Antonio Conte.

Moses was excluded from Chelsea Champions League squad this week.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, he will undergo medical examinations in the coming days before officially

becoming a Spartak Moscow player.

The transfer window in Russia is still open and Moses is keen on a regular basis again.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and won the Europa League crown during his first season at the club.

He however spent the next three seasons on…