Onuachu, Ajayi, Okoye, Onyeka, Start Vs Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has named West Brom star Semi Ajayi, Maduka Okoye and Paul Onuachu in his starting line-up for the side’s friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was picked ahead of Dele Alampasu and Mathew Yakubu as the first choice goalkeeper for the game.

Ajayi will play in the defensive midfield position and will be joined by debutant Frank Onyeka and Everton’s Alex Iwobi.

Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi is picked ahead of Jamilu Collins for the left-back position, while Tyronne Ebuehi will occupy the right-back position.



Read Also: Rohr: Super Eagles Can End Algeria’s 18-Match Unbeaten Run

Rohr also opted for the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun in central defence.

Onuachu will lead the attack and will flanked by Samuel Chukwueze and Samuel Kalu.

Super Eagles Starting X1 vs Algeria:

Maduka Okoye – Zaidu Sanusi, William Ekong, Leon Balogun,…