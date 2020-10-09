Rohr: Super Eagles Can End Algeria’s 18-Match Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his team will go all out to end Algeria’s 18-match unbeaten streak in Friday’s (today) friendly, reports Completesports.com.

The two African nations will clash at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt.

African champions Algeria last defeat came almost two years ago, a 1-0 loss to the Squirrels of Benin in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Since then the North Africans have won 13 and drawn and drawn five matches.

Djamel Belmadi’s side recorded wins against top sides like Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia, Mali and Colombia during the period.

Rohr is however adamant the Super Eagles can end Algeria’s impressive run.

“It’s a match to test new players, we want to see what they are capable of, Algeria will be a big test for us, it’s a team that has been undefeated for 18 games and we will try to stop,” Rohr told a news conference on Thursday.

” It is a great team in…