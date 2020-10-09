Sports Minister Dare Peps Up Super Eagles Against Algeria

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sport Sunday Dare has urged the Super Eagles to go all out for victory in Friday’s international friendly against Algeria, Completesports.com reports.

The Eagles will hope to end the reigning African champions 18-game unbeaten run when they take to the field in Austria.

It is one of two international friendlies lined up for the Eagles as they will also take on Tunisia on Tunisia also in Austria.

In their last encounter at the 2019 AFCON semi-finals, a late Riyad Mahrez free-kick secured a 2-1 win for the Desert Foxes.

It was a first AFCON win for Algeria over the Eagles since a 1-0 win in the final of the 1990 edition.

And ahead of Friday’s game, Dare wrote on his Twitter handle:”Cos every game counts, here’s a shout out to the Nigerian national team As they take on Algeria in a friendly. Only a Win is good enough!”

By James Agberebi

