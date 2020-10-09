Super Eagles In Stalemate With Desert Foxes In Head-To-Heads 

The Super Eagles will take on reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly billed for Austria today (Friday).

It is the first time both teams will take on each other since the 2019 AFCON semi-final which the Algerians won.

Ahead of the game, Completesports.com reviews how both countries have fared against each other in past encounters…

NIGERIA 2-2 ALGERIA (1973 All Africa Games: Group Stage)

Nigeria’s first ever game against Algeria was in the group stage of the 1973 All Africa Games football event in Lagos.

Both teams settled for a 2-2 draw but while Nigeria qualified from the group stage to the semi-finals, Algeria crashed out.

Nigeria went on to the final and won the gold medal beating Guinea 2-0.

ALGERIA 1-0 NIGERIA (1978 All Africa Games: Final)

The 1978 All Africa Games was hosted in Algiers with Algeria and Nigeria making it to the final of the football event.

The game was Algeria’s first ever win against Nigeria as they triumphed 1-0 to claim…