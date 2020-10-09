Super Eagles Not After Revenge Vs Algeria In Friendly

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says Friday’s international friendly against Algeria is not about revenge but a test game ahead of the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles and reigning African champions Algeria will rekindle their rivalry when they take on each other in a friendly in Austria.

In their last encounter, Algeria edged the Eagles 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 2019 AFCON thanks to a late Riyad Mahrez free-kick.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rohr stated the game is an opportunity to assess the new players in the Eagles.

“It’s a test game, we want to see our new players. The objective is to prepare for AFCON and the World Cup.”

However, Rohr said it would be nice to end Algeria’s 18-game unbeaten run.

“Algeria are unbeaten in 18 games, we want to stop them, we hope so. They…