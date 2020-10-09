Super Eagles To Undergo Covid-19 Test Ahead Algeria Friendly

Super Eagles players and their officials will undergo coronavirus test on Thursday (today) ahead of Friday’s friendly against African champions Algeria, reports Completesports.com.

The team is also expected to go through the test before next Tuesday’s friendly against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

It would be recalled that two of the players currently in camp Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu tested positive at their respective clubs before now.

“This Covid-19 test has been made mandatory by FIFA,” disclosed Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

“The tests will be conducted 24 hours before each of the matches.”

Friday’s encounter against Algeria will take place at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt. Kick-off is 7.30pm Nigerian time.

The friendly encounter against Tunisia will hold at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

By Adeboye Amosu

