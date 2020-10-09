Troost-Ekong Wants Return To Wembley Stadium

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong is looking forward to playing at the Wembley Stadium again, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back was part of the Super Eagles side that lost 2-1 to England in a friendly at the iconic ground prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“That was a nice moment. That kind of felt [coming] full circle. That was in preparation for the World Cup and was special as my family was there,” Troost-Ekong told Watford’s official website.

“Playing at Wembley was a special moment in my career and hopefully I get to play there again.”

Troost-Ekong has spent most of his international career playing alongside Hornets’ favourite Odion Ighalo, who scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for his country.

“Ighalo used to be my roommate,” said Troost-Ekong.

“I spoke to Odion last week. He only had good things to say about the club. He’s a good [roommate], tidy. He sings and…