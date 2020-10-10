11 Capped Players Born In Europe Playing Under Rohr

Gernot Rohr was appointed as manager of the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, on August 9, 2016 and ever since then, the German tactician has used 54 players in 50 matches.

Out of those 54 players, Rohr has featured eleven players born in Europe who opted to play for the Super Eagles. Complete Sports’ OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN highlights the 11 players and their records under Rohr.

William TROOST-EKONG (Watford, England; on loan from Udinese, Italy)

DOB: 1 September, 1993 (27 years)

Position: Centre-Back

Caps/Goals: 36/2

Born in the Netherlands into a mixed Dutch and Nigerian family and being eligible for both the Netherlands and Nigeria in international football, William Troost-Ekong opted to represent the latter.

He made his senior international debut for the Super Eagles on 13 June 2015, playing 90 minutes in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Chad.

He made three starts for the senior team in 2016 before being selected for Nigeria’s under-23…