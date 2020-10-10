Belmadi: Super Eagles Made Things Difficult For Us

Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi admitted the Super Eagles made things difficult for his team despite their slim 1-0 win in Friday’s friendly encounter at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt, reports Completesports.com.

Rais Baseibani scored the decisive goal for the African champions in the sixth minute.

The Desert Foxes dominated possession in the game and were thwarted by Maduka Okoye who made a couple of good saves.

“It’s a team (Nigeria) that leaves very little space, very fair. We had identified two or three weaknesses that they could have with certain players,”Belmadi stated during his interaction with the media after the game

“Today they played some new players so that somewhat disturbed some of the information that I was able to give to the players, but they adapted very well to that ”.

Throughout the match, the Algerians won the…