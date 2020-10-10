Germany Beat Ukraine To Secure First Ever Nations League Victory

Germany claimed a first UEFA Nations League win with a 2-1 victory over Ukraine in a game where around 20,000 fans were allowed to attend Kyiv’s Olympic Stadium.

Joachim Low’s side had not won any of their six fixtures in the competition prior to Saturday’s Group A4 match.

They took the lead on 20 minutes when Matthias Ginter stabbed in before Leon Goretzka headed home after an error by goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan to make it 2-0 on 49 minutes.

A Ruslan Malinovskyi in the 77th minute penalty set up a tense finale but Germany held on.

Germany, who did not win a game in their inaugural Nations League campaign two years ago, now have five points from three games and are in second position in the 2020-21 edition of the competition.

Fans were let in to watch this game after local health authorities allowed the 70,000-capacity Olympic Stadium to be…