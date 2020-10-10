I Was Forced Out Of Barcelona Because Of Messi

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has claimed Barcelona forced him out of the club because of his close relationship with Lionel Messi.

Suarez, 33, joined Atletico Madrid last month in a deal worth £5.5million after six successful years at the Catalan club.

Barcelona justified his departure as something of a cost-cutting measure to reduce their wage bill having taken a large financial hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Messi was outspoken about the nature of Suarez’s departure, saying the striker was ‘thrown out’ by the club.

And now Suarez has now suggested the real reason he was forced out of Barcelona was because he was too close to Messi, who had tried to leave earlier in the summer.

“There are a lot of contradictions [in Barcelona’s version of events],” Suarez told ESPN.

“I would have looked for a solution if it was a financial problem and if it was a…